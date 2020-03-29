UP has reported 68 COVID-19 cases so far: govt official

Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 68 coronavirus cases with around half of them from Gautam Buddh Nagar district which includes Noida, officials said on Sunday. Earlier in the day, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration said five new cases were reported taking the total cases to 31.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said, "A total of 68 coronavirus positive cases have been reported so far from UP of which 14 patients have been discharged so far. The condition of the patients in the state is that they do not require intensive care or be kept on ventilators. Most of the cases are mild. The condition of the rest of the patients undergoing treatment is stable." Replying to a question on community transmission, Prasad categorically stated that there is no community spread (of COVID-19) in the state. He said, "All the patients of UP can be traced back to a person who returned from abroad. The Noida example where in which people of a factory have been infected, their case could be traced back to United Kingdom. All the cases of the state could be traced back to a foreign country." PTI NAV HDA

