Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP has reported 68 COVID-19 cases so far: govt official

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-03-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 18:44 IST
UP has reported 68 COVID-19 cases so far: govt official

Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 68 coronavirus cases with around half of them from Gautam Buddh Nagar district which includes Noida, officials said on Sunday. Earlier in the day, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration said five new cases were reported taking the total cases to 31.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said, "A total of 68 coronavirus positive cases have been reported so far from UP of which 14 patients have been discharged so far. The condition of the patients in the state is that they do not require intensive care or be kept on ventilators. Most of the cases are mild. The condition of the rest of the patients undergoing treatment is stable." Replying to a question on community transmission, Prasad categorically stated that there is no community spread (of COVID-19) in the state. He said, "All the patients of UP can be traced back to a person who returned from abroad. The Noida example where in which people of a factory have been infected, their case could be traced back to United Kingdom. All the cases of the state could be traced back to a foreign country." PTI NAV HDA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Combating COVID-19: Navy personnel contribute one-day salary to PM-CARES Fund

Indian Navy personnel will contribute their one-day salary to the PM-CARES Fund to support the national efforts in managing the COVID-19. Orders have been issued today for all uniformed personnel donating one day salary to the PM-CARES Fund...

COVID-19: 'Crazy Rich Asians' actor Nico Santos' stepfather dies from disease

Crazy Rich Asians star Nico Santos on Sunday revealed that his step-father has passed away after a battle with coronavirus. The 40-year-old actor shared the news in a post on Instagram, saying that his mother is also fighting the COVID-19 v...

Iran's coronavirus death toll reaches 2,640

Irans coronavirus death toll has risen to 2,640, a health ministry official said on Sunday, as the Middle Easts worst-hit country grapples with the fast-spreading outbreak. In the past 24 hours we had 123 deaths and 2,901 people have been i...

If we don't follow lockdown, we will fail as a country: Delhi CM Kejriwal

If the lockdown is not followed, the country will fail to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday, as he assured migrant workers that his government has made food and boarding arrangements for t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020