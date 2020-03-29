Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudden lockdown has created immense panic and confusion: Rahul to PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 19:19 IST
Sudden lockdown has created immense panic and confusion: Rahul to PM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to adopt a "nuanced approach" and not enforce a total shutdown on economic activity to contain COVID-19 outbreak, saying the lockdown has created immense panic and confusion. India's conditions are "unique", he said in a letter to the prime minister, suggesting that the government take such approach "that takes the complex realities of our people into consideration". "It is critical for us to understand that India's conditions are unique. We will be required to take different steps than other large countries who are following a total lockdown strategy," he said as he highlighted the plight of migrant workers.

The former Congress chief said the number of poor people dependent on a daily income is too large in the country to unilaterally shut down all economic activity. "The consequences of a complete economic shut down will disastrously amplify the death toll arising from the COVID-19 virus," he cautioned. "The sudden lockdown has created immense panic and confusion," he said, adding that factories, small industries and construction sites have closed, tens of thousands of migrant labourers are trying to walk home to their villages and are stranded at various state borders. Highlighting that they are rendered vulnerable without their daily wages or access to nutrition and basic services, he said "it is important that we help them find shelter and provide them with money directly into their bank accounts to help them tide over the next few months".

A complete lockdown and the resulting shut down of economic activity will almost certainly ensure that millions of unemployed youth rush back to their villages, increasing the risk of infecting their parents and the elderly population living in villages, the Congress leader noted. "This will result in a catastrophic loss of life." "Our priority must be to protect and isolate the elderly and vulnerable from the virus and to clearly and strongly communicate to the young the dangers of proximity to older people," he noted. Gandhi extended cooperation to the government to fight coronavirus.

"We must immediately strengthen the social safety net and use every public resource we have to support and shelter the working poor," he said, noting that large population centres will require big dedicated hospitals with thousands of beds and ventilators. He said "while it is critical that we start setting up these structures and manufacturing the equipment that would be required, as fast as is humanly possible, at the same time we need to dramatically increase the number of tests that we are carrying out to get an accurate picture of the spread of the virus and to contain it". "It is also absolutely critical that we set up a defensive wall around our key financial and strategic institutions to protect them from the shock wave that is bound to come as the true impact of the virus and our economic shutdown hits us a few weeks from now," he said.

Gandhi said the informal economy and immense network of small and medium businesses and farmers are going to be vital to any rebuilding effort and it is crucial that we engage them in a conversation, build their confidence and protect their interests with correct and timely action..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Angola to cut budget as fifth year of recession looms large

Angolas finance minister said the countrys economy will contract by 1.21 in 2020, marking a fifth year of recession, as the coronavirus and a slump in oil prices batter its finances.Finance Minister Vera Daves de Sousa said Africas third-la...

Migrant labourers are being handled in an inhuman manner: BSP

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria has accused the Central government of handling the issue of migrant labourers going back to their homes in an inhuman manner. Speaking to ANI, Bhadoria said Coronavirus crisis...

Iconic ethnic Indian newspaper in US ceases print edition after 50 years

An iconic ethnic Indian newspaper in the US that catered to the diaspora for the last 50 years will cease the print edition from Monday, its publisher announced, citing the woes in the publishing industry in the Internet era and compounded...

Coronavirus: National Skill Training Institutes to be used as quarantine centres

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on Sunday said it has decided to make available National Skill Training Institutes NSTIs and their hostels across the country for conversion into quarantineisolation facilities, as&#160...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020