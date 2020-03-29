One more COVID-19 positive case in Haryana
One more person on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus in Ambala, taking the total number to 21 in the state, said a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 29-03-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 20:11 IST
One more person on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus in Ambala, taking the total number to 21 in the state, said a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. "Maximum 10 cases were reported from Gurugram," said the bulletin. "So far a total of 21 cases have been reported positive (Gurugram 10, Faridabad 3, Panipat 4, Panchkula 1, Palwal 1 and Sonepat 1, Ambala 1)," it added.
The Central government has imposed a 21-day lockdown in the country from March 24 onwards in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases in the country has climbed to 979, including 25 deaths. (ANI)
