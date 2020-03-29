Guj: Over 2,000 held for defying lockdown, quarantine orders

As many as 2,041 people have been arrested in Gujarat for allegedly violating the government orders regarding the lockdown and home quarantine, a top police official said on Sunday. The arrests were made on Saturday on the basis of 1,089 FIRs registered against them, he said.

"Police have arrested 2,041 people either for defying the government's notifications regarding lockdown or for not following the home quarantine protocol," DGP Shivanand Jha told reporters. "As many as 680 FIRs were registered on Saturday under various sections of the IPC, Disaster Management Act, and Epidemic Diseases Act for flouting the lockdown order," he said.

Police have also booked 418 persons for failing to observe home quarantine, he said. Around 75,000 police personnel and State Reserve Police (SRP) jawans have been roped in to enforce lockdown and home quarantine rules across the state, Jha said, adding that 80 to 90 per cent of the police force is being utilised for the purpose.

Fourteen FIRs were registered on the basis of footage of drone and CCTV cameras, he said. According to him, 46 FIRs were also lodged for spreading misinformation regarding coronavirus on social media platforms.

