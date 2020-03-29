Mathura SI suspended for skipping lockdown duty

A Mathura Police Sub-Inspector was suspended on Sunday for skipping his lockdown duty for a non-urgent investigation, the city police chief said. Gaurav Grover said Sub-Inspector Mohit Kumar, the in-charge of Kotaban Police outpost, was found absent from the barrier duty during an inspection. “Instead of performing duty to restrain people from violating the lockdown, he went to other state for an investigation,” Grover said. As per reports from SP (Rural) Srish Chand, SI Kumar had gone outside Uttar Pradesh for a raid in a case during the lockdown duty, the SSP said.

“At present, the police force is seriously ensuring success of the lockdown. However, a few police personnel are not taking it seriously,” Grover stated. He said that on the basis of information received from the SP (Rural) that SI Mohit Kumar was not performing his lockdown duty, but was in a non-urgent task, he has been suspended.

The way police are taking action against the lockdown violators, similarly action has been taken against sub inspector for not performing lockdown duty seriously, he added. “The lockdown is gradually turning more effective. More force has been deployed in towns to check the violators moving in the street. It would become more effective in future,” the district police chief said.

