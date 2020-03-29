Seven new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Karnataka
Seven new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Karnataka since Saturday 5 pm to 2 pm on Sunday.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 29-03-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 21:22 IST
The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 83, out of which five have been cured/discharged and three have lost their lives, according to the Karnataka Health Department.
A total of 979 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)
