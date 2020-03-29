Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ensure uninterrupted supply of essential items to public: Pb CM to state depts

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-03-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 21:55 IST
Ensure uninterrupted supply of essential items to public: Pb CM to state depts

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday ordered the departments concerned to take all possible steps to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities at the doorstep of the people so that they do not suffer any hardships amid curfew restrictions. The directions came after reports from several districts emerged in which many people complained of not getting essential commodities.

The additional chief secretary (Home) issued detailed guidelines to all the administrative secretaries, heads of departments, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, and police officers to ensure strict compliance of these orders, a government release said. The guidelines clarify that to ensure sufficient and continuous supply of essential commodities and services, the establishments, including retail, wholesale, must be kept open only for home delivery.

The supply of food and beverages, including fresh fruits, vegetables, eggs and meat, would be ensured to the people in a seamless manner. As per the guidelines, establishments of retail, wholesale, warehousing, manufacturing, etc. of medicines shall also remain open.

Besides, poultry feed, veterinary medicines, veterinary hospitals, etc. would remain functional. Apart from these, banks, ATMs, cash vans, cash delivery, payment of wages by employers to workers shall not be interrupted, and supply of packaging, packing material, plastic bags, etc. would also continue, the guidelines added.

The supply of petroleum products would be made available and petrol pumps would also remain open. The chief minister also directed the cooperation department to ensure that all milk plants in the state are made operational so that milk producers and dairy farmers are not put to any hardship or inconvenience during the curfew period in view of coronavirus.

The Punjab government has constituted four committees to deal with various key aspects of the state's COVID-19 management efforts. Meanwhile, the agriculture department established a state control room to resolve grievances and issues related to farmers amid the curfew period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's coronavirus deaths up to 131 with 1,815 new cases

Turkeys deaths from the coronavirus increased by 23 to 131 on Sunday, as the number of confirmed cases rose by 1,815 to 9,217, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said. Some 105 patients have recovered so far.The minister added on Twitter that 9...

Partisan divide returns in U.S. Congress on coronavirus next steps

Fresh partisan divisions flared on Sunday on the next steps for the U.S. Congress in dealing with the coronavirus crisis, with the top House of Representatives Republican casting doubt on the need for more economic stimulus legislation whil...

Ensure food, lodging for migrant workers: CM to Collectors

Chennai, Mar 29PTI Coming to the rescue of migrant workers stranded in the state owing to the lockdown due to COVID-19, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday advised district collectors to ensure that the employees from other states get prope...

Khattar orders sealing of Haryana borders to stop movement of migrant workers

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday directed deputy commissioners to completely seal all inter and intra-state borders to stop the movement of migrant workers during the nationwide lockdown, an official statement said. This...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020