Ensure uninterrupted supply of essential items to public: Pb CM to state depts

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday ordered the departments concerned to take all possible steps to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities at the doorstep of the people so that they do not suffer any hardships amid curfew restrictions. The directions came after reports from several districts emerged in which many people complained of not getting essential commodities.

The additional chief secretary (Home) issued detailed guidelines to all the administrative secretaries, heads of departments, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, and police officers to ensure strict compliance of these orders, a government release said. The guidelines clarify that to ensure sufficient and continuous supply of essential commodities and services, the establishments, including retail, wholesale, must be kept open only for home delivery.

The supply of food and beverages, including fresh fruits, vegetables, eggs and meat, would be ensured to the people in a seamless manner. As per the guidelines, establishments of retail, wholesale, warehousing, manufacturing, etc. of medicines shall also remain open.

Besides, poultry feed, veterinary medicines, veterinary hospitals, etc. would remain functional. Apart from these, banks, ATMs, cash vans, cash delivery, payment of wages by employers to workers shall not be interrupted, and supply of packaging, packing material, plastic bags, etc. would also continue, the guidelines added.

The supply of petroleum products would be made available and petrol pumps would also remain open. The chief minister also directed the cooperation department to ensure that all milk plants in the state are made operational so that milk producers and dairy farmers are not put to any hardship or inconvenience during the curfew period in view of coronavirus.

The Punjab government has constituted four committees to deal with various key aspects of the state's COVID-19 management efforts. Meanwhile, the agriculture department established a state control room to resolve grievances and issues related to farmers amid the curfew period.

