HP CM contributes Rs 1 lakh to COVID-19 Solidarity Fund

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 29-03-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 22:41 IST
Shimla, Mar 29 (PT) Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday contributed Rs one lakh to the HP COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, an official spokesperson said. The fund has been created to provide personal protection equipment to the health workers and other related officials as well as to ensure smooth supply of essential commodities like food items and medicines, he added.

To help Himachalis stranded in Chandigarh and Delhi during the lockdown, the state government has decided to provide shelter and food to them at Himachal Bhawans there. "Food and shelter facilities will be provided to those students and individuals of the state who are stranded there and not able to travel to their native places in Himachal Pradesh due to the lockdown in the country,” the spokesperson said.

“HP residents may contact OSD of Himachal Bhawan in Delhi Sushil Singla on mobile number 98685-39423, Deputy Resident Commissioner Vivek Mahajan on 88028-03672 or landline number 011-23711964 in this regard,” he said. “In Chandigarh, Manager of Himachal Bhawan Anil Kapoor may be contacted on mobile number 81463-13167 or Receptionist Mahinder Chauhan on 99888-89009 or on landline number 0172-5000104, 2638278,” he added.

The Hamirpur district administration has launched a website of essential items to ensure that there’s no shortage of food grains and vegetables here, Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said. Through the website --http://hphmrddma.in/"http://hphmrddma.in -- people can order vegetables, fruits and even medicines as per their requirements by paying actual price to the suppliers, he said.

Meanwhile, a high-power committee has decided to release several undertrials on temporary bails from Himachal Pradesh jails to comply with recent directions by the Supreme Court to ensure social distancing and check the spread of COVID-19 in state prisons. The committee, headed by Himachal Pradesh High Court judge Tarlok Singh Chauhan, decided to give temporary bails to undertrials for a maximum period of three months, the spokesperson said.

The panel has decided to give temporary bails only to those undertrials who are first time offenders and facing trial for offences punishable up to seven years..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

