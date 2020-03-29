Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: 2 COVID-19 patients in Ahmednagar are foreign nationals

PTI | Ahmednagar | Updated: 29-03-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 22:57 IST
Maha: 2 COVID-19 patients in Ahmednagar are foreign nationals

Two people who tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar on Sunday are nationals of France and Ivory Coast, who had come to the city with 12 others as part of their visit to religious places, district officials said. Nine close contacts of these two positive patients have been sent for institutional quarantine and their samples have been dispatched for testing, they said.

Police and district administration are looking for the remaining people, who had come in their contact. "A group of 14, including the two patients, had come to India from Mauritius recently. They first stayed in Delhi and then travelled to Mumbai, Chennai. They again went back to Delhi," a district official said.

"On March 14, all of them came to Ahmednagar by train and stayed at a religious institution in the city," he said. On March 26, they came to Jamkhed in the district, he added.

"The district administration received information about their presence at a religious institution for offering prayer. All the 14 people were taken to the hospital and their samples were sent for testing. The results of five samples were received today and two were found to be positive," the official said. "While one of them is a French national, another one is from Ivory Coast," he added.

The Ahmednagar police have booked the trustees of the religious institution for not informing the administration about the presence of foreign nationals at their place. With these two cases, the total number of coronavirus positive patients in Ahmednagar has gone up to five, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Syria declares first coronavirus death

A woman in Syria died on Sunday of the novel coronavirus, the health ministry said, marking the countrys first officially declared death from COVID-19. The woman died as soon as she was admitted to hospital, the health ministry said in a st...

Centre suspends 2 Delhi officers, issues notices to 2 others for 'serious lapses' during lockdown

The Centre on Sunday suspended two senior Delhi government officers and served show-cause notices on two others for serious lapses in duty during the ongoing lockdown. A Home Ministry spokesperson said the two officers who have been suspend...

Nature takes back world's empty city streets

As humans retreat into their homes as more and more countries go under coronavirus lockdown, wild animals are slipping cover to explore the empty streets of some of our biggest cities. Wild boar have descended from the hills around Barcelon...

Syria reports first death from coronavirus

Syrias health ministry said on Sunday that a woman who died after being rushed to hospital for emergency treatment was found to have been infected by coronavirus in the first officially reported death from the disease.Syria also said its co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020