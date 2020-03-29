HIGHLIGHTS AT 2300 HRS

Following are the top stories at 2300 hrs: Top stories DEL111 LDALL LOCKDOWN-MIGRANTS Migrant labourers in time of corona: Jobless, homeless and miles to go to return home New Delhi: Some are finding their own villages in Bihar blocking their entry; a few had to make trees their temporary homes in West Bengal; hundreds left relief camps and hit the roads in Kerala in protest. And thousands of migrant workers are still walking on highways and railway tracks even at the risk of getting quarantined. DEL178 3RDLDALL VIRUS Coronavirus: Confirmed cases cross 1,000; Govt orders sealing of state, district borders to check mass infection New Delhi: The nationwide tally of confirmed Coronavirus cases crossed the 1,000-mark and the death toll reached 27 on Sunday, even as the central government ordered sealing of all state and district borders to check community transmission of the deadly virus by migrant workers and asked those having left already to be quarantined for 14 days.

DEL179 VIRUS-3RDLD CASES COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000-mark; death toll rises to 27 New Delhi: The number of novel coronavirus cases crossed the 1,000-mark on Sunday after 106 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours across the country, while the death toll rose to 27, according to the Union Health Ministry. DEL136 VIRUS-LD HEALTH MINISTRY 106 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours: Union Health Ministry New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry said on Sunday that 106 new cases of the novel coronavirus pandemic and six deaths were reported from six states in the past 24 hours.

NATION DEL145 HEALTH-VIRUS-LD SOP Health Ministry issues SOP to guide ambulance staff in transporting COVID-19 cases New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Sunday laid down the standard operating procedure for medical staff attending to or transporting suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases, saying the SOP is meant to guide and train ambulance drivers and technicians. DEL135 LOCKDOWN-LD RAHUL-PM Sudden lockdown has created immense panic and confusion: Rahul to PM New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to adopt a "nuanced approach" and not enforce a total shutdown on economic activity to contain COVID-19 outbreak, saying the lockdown has created immense panic and confusion. DEL113 VIRUS-PAKISTANIS Five stranded Pakistani citizens return home via Attari-Wagah border crossing New Delhi: Five Pakistan nationals, who were stuck in India following closure of border crossings due to coronavirus cases, returned home on Sunday via the Attari-Wagah border point.

DEL162 VIRUS-GOM-REVIEW COVID-19: GoM reviews situation in the country New Delhi: A Group of Ministers chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday carried out a comprehensive review of the situation arising out of coronavirus pandemic including treatment of affected people and supplies of petroleum products and essential commodities across the country. DEL131 DL-VIRUS-KEJRIWAL-APPEAL If we don't follow lockdown, we will fail as a country: Delhi CM Kejriwal New Delhi: If the lockdown is not followed, the country will fail to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday, as he assured migrant workers that his government has made food and boarding arrangements for them.

DEL186 LOCKDOWN-LD DELHI Authorities try to stop migrants' exodus from Delhi, CM says all arrangements in place New Delhi: After three days of chaos, Delhi police on Sunday dispersed the hundreds of migrants who were converging at the inter-state bus terminals in a bid to return to their native places, as the Centre directed strict enforcement of the lockdown curbs to check the spread of coronavirus including sealing of borders. DEL146 LOCKDOWN-CONG Lockdown: Cong asks party workers to step up efforts to mitigate suffering of migrant labourers New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday asked party workers to step up efforts to mitigate the suffering of migrant labourers due to the nationwide lockdown and increase its presence at the grassroots level. CAL4 OD-HC-LOCKDOWN-MIGRANT WORKERS HC directs Odisha to arrange shelter, food for migrant workers entering state Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Sunday asked the state government to direct authorities of the bordering districts to make arrangements for shelter, food, sanitation and medical check-up of migrant workers coming to Odisha from other states amid the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

FOREIGN FGN49 PAK-LD VIRUS Pakistan says coronavirus outbreak under control as cases rise to 1,526 Islamabad: Pakistan's top health official claimed on Sunday that the situation was under control as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country was still limited to 1,526, even as authorities stepped up efforts to contain the fast spreading deadly viral infection.By Sajjad Hussain FGN45 VIRUS-LD CHINA China's coronavirus hit Hubei province begins domestic flights Beijing/Wuhan: China on Sunday resumed domestic flights in the coronavirus epicentre Hubei province, except for its capital Wuhan, as part of a plan to ease the lockdown in the region following a steep decline in the number of confirmed cases.By K J M Varma DPB DPB.

