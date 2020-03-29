Fire at Shaheen Bagh doused
A fire that broke out in Shaheen Bagh area on Sunday was doused.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 23:32 IST
A fire that broke out in Shaheen Bagh area on Sunday was doused.
Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control it.
No injuries have been reported. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Shaheen Bagh