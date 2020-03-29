Left Menu
Fire at Shaheen Bagh doused

A fire that broke out in Shaheen Bagh area on Sunday was doused.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 23:32 IST
Fire at a shop in Shaheen Bagh. Image Credit: ANI

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control it.

No injuries have been reported. (ANI)

