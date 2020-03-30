Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 11:38 a.m.

Andhra Pradesh reports two more coronavirus cases, total rises to 23. 11:30 a.m.

COVID-19 death toll rises to 29 in India, total number of cases 1,071: Health Ministry. 11:11 a.m.

The number of deaths in New York state due to coronavirus has crossed the 1,000 mark. 11:08 a.m.

Coronavirus death toll in Gujarat reaches six 11:00 a.m. Japanese comedian Ken Shimura dies from coronavirus at 70.

10:10 a.m. No plan to extend 21-day lockdown: Government.

9:56 a.m. Another COVID-19 patient dies in Bengal, death count 2.

9:37 a.m. 3 Indians among 42 new coronavirus cases in Singapore.

9:36 a.m. Maharashtra COVID-19 tally jumps to 215; 12 more test positive.

9:29 a.m. Pakistani squash great Azam Khan dies of coronavirus in London.

9:24 a.m. 8 new COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh; total reaches 47.

9: 21 a.m. Mohali resident tests positive for COVID-19, count rises to 39 in Punjab.

7:04 a.m. US President Donald Trump says peak US death rate from coronavirus likely in 2 weeks, extends social distancing guidelines until April 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.