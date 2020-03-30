Left Menu
NCPCR asks states to sensitise children living at child care institutions about social distancing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 14:41 IST
Apex child rights body NCPCR has asked states to sensitise children housed at child care institutions about the importance of social distancing and staying indoors to protect themselves from coronavirus. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has directed district child protection units to ensure that donors are not be allowed to go inside the premises and a separate counter may be placed near the entrance of the home, where the donations can be accepted.

"The donors may be requested to provide dry ration/uncooked food material instead of cooked meal. According to official data, over 60,000 children are living in different child care institutions across the country," the NCPCR said. Apart from sensitising children living at child care institutions about the importance of social distancing, commission has also asked states to ensure that the CCIs are equipped with sufficient academic and recreation material for the kids. "Further, if required, therapeutic counselling services may be provided to the children and staff to ensure social well-being. Medicines and medical facility for children with HIV/AIDS should be made available in all CCIs and other places where these children are residing," it said.

The NCPCR has urged states to release pending funds to the child care institutions at the earliest. India is currently under the biggest lockdown with around 1.3 billion people asked to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed 29 lives and infected over 1,000 people in the country. The government and medical professionals have urged people to avoid mass gatherings and practice social distancing which has emerged as the most effective way to prevent the spread of coronavirus. PTI UZM SNE SNE

