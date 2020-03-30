Cong sets up central control room to coordinate coronavirus-related matters with states

The Congress on Sunday set up a 24-hour central control room to coordinate with states on steps being taken to extend help to people in distress due to the lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the setting up of a central control room at AICC, comprising Rajiv Satav, Devendra Yadav (ex-MLA), Manish Chatrath (Secretary, AICC) for the purpose of coordinating all COVID-2019 related matters," an official communication from the party said. It also said that state party units will update the central control room on a daily basis on the actual ground situation with regards to the spread of the virus, medical preparedness of respective governments as also the relief work being undertaken by the party and state agencies

The control room will function under the overall guidance and supervision of All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal, it said.

