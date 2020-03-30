Mumbai: Man held for spreading military deployment rumour

A 28-year-old man was arrested inByculla in Mumbai on Monday for allegedly circulating amessage on WhatsApp that the military had been deployed insome parts of the locality to enforce the lockdown for thenovel coronavirus outbreak with the mandate to "fire tocontrol mobs"

Sohail Salim Punjabi's message read "Mumbai's NullBazar, Bhendi Bazar, Dongri, Madanpura, Kala Pani, Sat Rastaarea is uncontrollable by Police, Hence Military has beencalled. They will use force, lathi charge as well as firingto controll Mob"

"We arrested Punjabi from Bhendi Bazar area undersection 188 of the IPC as well as provisions of the DisasterManagement Act. He was later released on bail," said SeniorInspector Sanjeev Bhole of JJ Marg police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.