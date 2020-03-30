Mumbai: 2 held with 9.8k sanitiser bottles worth Rs 10.28L

Two men were arrested with 9,800sanitiser bottles worth Rs 10.28 lakh from Charkop area ofKandivali suburb in north Mumbai, police said on Monday

Jagdish Bhamaniya and Rajesh Chowdhary had hoarded thesanitiser bottles and were profiteering due to the rise intheir demand following the novel coronavirus outbreak, anofficial said

"They have been arrested under Essential CommoditiesAct," said Senior Inspector Vitthal Shinde of Charkop policestation.

