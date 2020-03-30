Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fire in Kolkata high-rise, no casualty

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-03-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 16:19 IST
Fire in Kolkata high-rise, no casualty

A fire that broke out at a multi-storeyed residential building in Bhowanipore area of South Kolkata on Monday was doused after around four-and-a- half hours, a Fire Brigade official said here. No casualty was reported in the incident, he said.

The fire on the 16th floor of the building was noticed at around 10 am and it was extinguished at 2.30 pm. At least 10 fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control, the official said adding that residents of the lower floors had been evacuated as a safety measure.

The cause of the fire or the extent of damage is yet to be ascertained..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

"This is bliss": Chinese barber has clients queuing up as Wuhan eases lockdown

For barber Xiong Juan, a recent easing of restrictions in the city of Wuhan, epicentre of Chinas coronavirus outbreak, means she is now busier than ever.Xiong, 39, now spends her days riding around on her electric bicycle and offering her s...

10-day extension of BS-VI deadline unlikely to do 'any good' to auto industry: Report

The 10-day extension of BS-VI deadline granted by the Supreme Court due to the lockdown is unlikely to do any good to the automobile industry amid the coronavirus outbreak, a report said on Monday. The existing emission norms or Bharat Stag...

COVID-19: Process to free 8,000 prisoners from MP jails begins

The process to release nearly 8,000 prisoners began in Madhya Pradesh on Monday with an aim to prevent overcrowding in jails amid the coronavirus crisis, a senior official said. Out of these 8,000 prisoners, 5,000 will be released on parole...

At least 27 Afghan security personnel killed in Taliban assaults

Taliban insurgents have killed 27 members of the Afghan security forces, police and government officials said on Monday, as a peace effort brokered by the United States struggles to get off the ground.The Taliban and the United States struc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020