Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Process to free 8,000 prisoners from MP jails begins

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-03-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 16:31 IST
COVID-19: Process to free 8,000 prisoners from MP jails begins

The process to release nearly 8,000 prisoners began in Madhya Pradesh on Monday with an aim to prevent overcrowding in jails amid the coronavirus crisis, a senior official said. Out of these 8,000 prisoners, 5,000 will be released on parole for 60 days while 3,000 prisoners, who were being tried for cases where the maximum sentence is less than five years, will be released on interim bail for 45 days, state Director General of Prisons Sanjay Choudhary told PTI.

He said the move was aimed at decongesting jails in view of the virus outbreak. Prisoners across the state were being released by following the due procedures, including social distancing and keeping in view the curfew imposed in some districts and the nationwide lockdown.

The Supreme Court had earlier directed all the states and union territories to set up committees to consider releasing jail inmates on parole or interim bail in cases where maximum punishment is seven years. There are 25 jails in the state with a capacity to keep 28,601 prisoners, but they are overcrowded with over 42,000 inmates.

So far, 47 COVID-19 cases and four deaths due to the viral infection have been reported from the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 crisis: Two Meghalaya MPs pledge Rs 1 cr each from

Meghalaya MPs Vincent H Pala and Agatha K Sangma on Monday allotted Rs 1 crore each from their MPLADS fund for procuring COVID-19 testing kits, masks protective suits and other necesssary equipment. Over 7,700 people, who moved to the state...

Ukraine dusts off Soviet-era ventilator designs to help fight coronavirus

Ukraine is dusting off Soviet-era ventilator designs that lay forgotten in a mothballed military factory for years in a bid to ramp up domestic production of equipment that could help in the fight against the coronavirus.In response to an u...

Euro zone banks ditch dividends to build coronavirus war chest

Banks across the euro zone are tearing up plans to return cash to shareholders at the behest of regulators, instead shoring up reserves as the coronavirus outbreak threatens to tip the world into a deep recession. As measures to fight the p...

Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 884 to 11,750 -authorities

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose to 11,750 on Monday from a day earlier, with 884 new cases and 93 new deaths, health authorities said.The Netherlands National Institute for Health RIVM confirmed the numbers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020