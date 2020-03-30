Following are the top stories at 06.50 pm: DEL88 VIRUS-LD HEALTH MINISTRY India still in local transmission stage of COVID-19; rate of rise in cases slower than some developed countries: Health Ministry New Delhi: Reiterating that COVID-19 is still in the local transmission stage in India, the Health Ministry on Monday said it took 12 days for cases of infection to rise from 100 to 1,000 and that the rate of increase has been slower than some of the developed countries. DEL85 VIRUS-LDALL PRISONERS Thousands of prisoners being released on interim bail or parole in view of coronavirus outbreak New Delhi/Bhopal: Thousands of prisoners in overcrowded jails across the country are being released on interim bail or parole in an unprecedented step to prevent the spread of coronavirus and also to avoid any clashes, as authorities scramble to stop the pandemic in its tracks.

DELHI DEL52 VIRUS-HEALTH MINISTRY 92 new cases and four deaths due to COVID-19 in India in last 24 hours: Govt New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Ninety-two new cases and four deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in India since Sunday, the Health Ministry said on Monday while reiterating that there has been no community transmission of the virus as of now. DEL86 VIRUS-KABUL-LD INDIANS Coronavirus: 31 Indians, including diplomats land in Delhi from Kabul, sent to quarantine facility New Delhi: A special flight from Afghanistan carrying 31 Indians, including diplomats and ITBP personnel, landed at the Delhi airport on Monday and the passengers were sent to a quarantine facility set up in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said. DELHI DEL84 LD VIRUS-FAKENEWS Coronavirus: Fear factor combined with fake news creates new 'infodemic' on social media New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) As India battles the deadly coronavirus pandemic, a fake news 'infodemic' is also spreading on WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms with numerous false claims, including about an impending emergency declaration and an extension of the lockdown period.

DEL91 VIRUS-VOLUNTEERS-DATABASE Good samaritans pull up socks, begin creating database of volunteers to fight coronavirus New Delhi: From delivering food to the elderly to taking medicines to the sick, from fighting fake news on the Internet to helping people with their groceries, groups across the country have joined hands to identify willing people to create an army of volunteers who will take the fight against coronavirus to the streets. Ananya Sen Gupta and Gunjan Sharma DEL79 LOCKDOWN-KEJRIWAL Delhi govt to promote students till class 8 without exams New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday announced that students from nursery to class 8 will be promoted to the next class in the national capital. DEL90 AVI-VIRUS-VISTARA Vistara asks staff to self-quarantine as Goan passenger on Mar 22 flight tests COVID-19 positive New Delhi: Vistara on Monday asked crew members of its Mumbai-Goa flight on March 22 to self-quarantine after a passenger flying with it was tested positive for coronavirus.

BOM25 MH-VIRUS-LD DEATH 52-yr-old COVID-19 patient dies in Pune; Maha toll reaches 9 Mumbai: A 52-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Pune on Monday, taking the toll due to the viral infection in Maharashtra to nine, an official said. .

AHMEDABAD BOM21 GJ-VIRUS-SURVIVOR Coronavirus survivor says staying at home is the only option Ahmedabad: A 34-year-old woman, who has recovered from COVID-19, now regrets her decision to travel abroad which resulted in her contracting the infection, and has urged people to remain indoors to check the spread of the deadly virus. FGN50 VIRUS-UK-PRINCE-RECOVERY Prince Charles recovers from COVID-19, out of self-isolation London: Britain's Prince Charles came out of self-isolation on Monday, seven days after it was confirmed that he had tested positive for coronavirus, a royal spokesperson said. By Aditi Khanna DCM60 BIZ-LD FMCG-WORKERS Lockdown: Availability of transportation trucks, workers remain key challenges, say FMCG players New Delhi: Availability of workers at factories and trucks for transportation remain key challenges to meet demand for essential items during the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, according to FMCG majors ITC, Dabur India and Parle Products.

