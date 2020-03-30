Left Menu
Delhi LG warns senior officers of strict action for laxity in implementing lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 21:25 IST
Delhi LG warns senior officers of strict action for laxity in implementing lockdown

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday warned district magistrates and deputy commissioners that strict action could taken against them for any laxity during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, a day after the Centre suspended two senior Delhi government officers for "serious lapses" in duty. The lieutenant governor also told them to send anyone found roaming without an e-pass or a valid reason to district shelters set up by the administration.

Baijal held a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and the officers via a video link, and asked them to strictly enforce the 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. Sources said Baijal wrote to Kejriwal on Sunday, expressing displeasure over the handling of the migrant workers crisis, after thousands of people gathered at Anand Vihar ISBT violating the lockdown.

Intense patrolling was initiated in borders areas of Delhi on Monday. No one will be allowed on streets except for availing essential services, the LG Office said in a statement later.

On Sunday, the Centre suspended Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) Renu Sharma and Principal Secretary (Finance) Rajeev Verma, who also holds the post of divisional commissioner, for failing to strictly comply with the directions issued to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The cause of the suspension was not immediately clear but thousands of migrant workers had gathered on the Delhi-UP border on at least two days to go to their native places.

The LG Office said inter-state borders be totally sealed and only essential supplies be allowed and the entire supply chain for essential services has to be maintained. But no congregation can be allowed under any circumstances, the LG told the officers.

"If people are found on road without curfew passes, they will be picked up and sent to nearest shelters for quarantine," he said. "District commissioners and deputy commissioners should sensitise the staff at the lowest level for the success of the lockdown," the LG said.

Delhi has reported 72 cases of the novel coronavirus. According to the Union health ministry, 92 fresh cases and four deaths have been reported in the country since Sunday, taking total cases to 1,071 and the number of deaths to 29.

