Nizamuddin congregation: Kejriwal orders FIR against maulana

Nizamuddin congregation: Kejriwal orders FIR against maulanaPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 21:54 IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday ordered the registration of an FIR against a maulana for leading a congregation in West Nizamuddin in South Delhi after several people who attended it showed symptoms of coronavirus, sources said. They said the Delhi government will launch a house-to-house mapping exercise in two nearby colonies on Tuesday to check for coronavirus cases.
The Delhi Police on Monday cordoned off a major area in Nizamuddin West where several people showed symptoms of coronavirus after taking part in the congregation earlier this month, officials said. Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West from March 1-15, officials said as the south Delhi neighbourhood was virtually sealed following fears that some people may have contracted COVID-19.
So far, 97 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the national capital..
