44 arrested for violating prohibitory orders in Kashmir

Forty-four people were arrested in Kupwara and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday for violating prohibitory orders imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, police said. Police have also seized 37 vehicles in Handwara and Awantipora areas of Pulwama district, an official said. Seventeen people were arrested in Handwara, 14 in Sopore and 13 in Vilgam, he said.

