COVID-19; Telangana reports second death; total cases at 77

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-03-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 22:32 IST
in Telangana taking the toll to two, even as the total number touched 77 after six fresh cases were reported on Monday. However, as many as 13 patients who underwent treatment for coronavirus were discharged on Monday, a media bulletin on COVID-19 issued by the state government said A techie, the first COVID-19 case in Telangana, had been discharged recently.

Earlier, a 74-year old man became Telangana's first coronavirus fatality as samples taken after his death two days ago tested positive for the infection. The state now has 61 active cases, the bulletin said.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had on Sunday said barring a 76-year-old person, who had other ailments, the other patients were doing well. Rao had said 25,937 people were under surveillance and being watched by 5746 teams and they would be out of watch after completing their mandated 14-days quarantine period.

He had said all those who are under observation would be out of vigil by April 7, if there are no fresh suspected cases. From March 30, their time is nearing completion. After that they do not need to be under any surveillance. By April 7, we will have a situation of zero...We pray God that we should not get new cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

