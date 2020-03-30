Left Menu
7 arrested over clashes in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-03-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 22:50 IST
Monday for their alleged involvement in clashes during thedistribution of relief material in Garden Reach area ofKolkata, police said

Nine persons, including policemen, were injured inclashes between two groups during the distribution of reliefmaterials in the area early on Monday, an officer said

"The clashes broke out when people from two adjoiningwards had lined up outside a relief distribution centre. Whena police team reached the area, stones were hurled at them,"he added.

