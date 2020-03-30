Left Menu
WB govt says sweet shops can remain open for 4 hours from Tue

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-03-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 23:16 IST
The West Bengal government on Monday said sweet shops can remain open for a duration of four hours during the lockdown period, days after the apex body of sweetmeat outlets flagged concerns over wastage of milk and jobless staff. "Sweetmeat shops/mithai shops may remain open during the (lockdown) period from 12 noon to 4 pm each day with the minimum number of staff only for take away and packed items," a government order said.

However, a number of sweet shop owner said though they welcomed the spirit of the order, the alloted time needs a relook as business is likely to be sparse in that time span. "We would request the administration to change the proposed timings to open the sweet shops for four hours during the first half, when people visit the markets and grocery shops," Poschimbango Mistanno Byabsayee Somity office-bearer Dhiman Das told PTI.

Das, who is also the owner of a popular sweet shop chain in the city, said his outlets will remain closed during the government-prescribed time from Tuesday. Most well-known sweet makers also said they are in two minds about opening their shops at noon. The ubiquitous 'rosogolla', 'sondesh', 'misti doi' have been off the platters of the sweet-toothed Bengalis during the unprecedented lockdown over the coronavirus threat.

