Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: IIT Guwahati students develop drone to sanitise large areas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 11:06 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 11:04 IST
Coronavirus: IIT Guwahati students develop drone to sanitise large areas
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A group of students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, has developed a drone with an automated sprayer to sanitize large areas including roads, parks, and footpaths, to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The student group, which has a start-up called "Racerfly", has approached the Assam and Uttarakhand governments offering to join the fight against the coronavirus pandemic with their sprayer system which they claim can accomplish the task in less than 15 minutes which would otherwise take a person 1.5 days of work. According to Anant Mittal, a Civil engineering student at IIT Guwahati, the sprayer system can be deployed and operated by just one operator sitting and monitoring at one spot, eliminating the need for many cleaners manually spraying disinfectants. Also, these drones can be used to record videos as well.

"The drone will help in sanitizing large areas by just one person spraying and monitoring using a mobile app, hence eliminating the need for more cleaners who use manual spraying disinfectant. This will help in following social distancing guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to fight COVID-19. The drone which is crash-proof is equipped to adjust itself to terrain height and avoid obstacles," Mittal said. "The roads and areas can be selected on Google maps and the drone can be automated to perform the task within a signal range of 3 km. A drone can cover more than 1.2 hectares in one flight and more than 60 hectares in a day," he added.

According to the five-member team, the drone can spray two to four liters of disinfectant per minute and can be filled twice for one charge. "A single drone can replace around 20 workers, which can be really helpful in the current situation. Once we get a go-ahead, we can make 15 drones within 15-20 days and next 50 by the end of this month," Mittal said. The country reported 11 new deaths due to coronavirus on Monday and the government reported 227 fresh cases of infection nationwide -- the highest for a day. A nationwide 21-day lockdown was imposed from March 24 midnight with an aim to check the spread of the coronavirus infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Nearly 300 foreigners who attended Nizamuddin event may be blacklisted for violating visa conditions

India is likely to blacklist about 300 foreigners who came from 16 countries, including Malaysia and Thailand, on tourist visas but attended an Islamic congregation at Nizamuddin here that has become a key source for the spread of coronavir...

What you need to know about coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now G20 pledges to keep markets open, supplies flowingG20 trade ministers pledged to keep their markets open and ensure a continued flow of vital medical supplies, equipment, and other...

British Airways suspending flights from London's Gatwick

British Airways said it is temporarily suspending flights from Gatwick Airport in southern England, Britains second busiest airport, due to the coronavirus. BAs boss warned earlier in March that the airline was in a battle for survival and ...

The sound of coronavirus: Israeli apps helping contain pandemic

One app tells you if youve been in the vicinity of a coronavirus carrier and another aims to assess whether you have COVID-19 based on the sound of your voice. In Israel, sometimes dubbed the start-up nation with nearly 10 percent of worker...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020