Four cops suspended for extorting money from trucker

Four police personnel have been suspended here for allegedly extorting money from a truck driver ferrying essential goods, a senior officer said. An inquiry has also been initiated in the matter, the officer said.

The suspended police personnel - an assistant sub- inspector and three constables - belonged to Hastings Police Station's Vidyasagar Setu outpost and the Vidyasagar Traffic Guard, he said. They had allegedly stopped the truck at the Howrah-end of the bridge on Friday night and extorted money from the driver, the officer said, adding that DC (south) Meeraj Khalid and DC (traffic) Rupesh Kumar are probing the incident.

"All four of them have been temporarily suspended. We are going through CCTV footages to find out more about the case. A suo motu complaint was lodged in the matter after we came to know about the incident," DC (south) Meeraj Khalid told PTI. PTI SCH RMS RMS.

