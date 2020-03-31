COVID-19 lockdown: Two booked for sharing objectionable video

An FIR was registered against two persons, including a Shiv Sena leader, for allegedly sharing a video of the local police assaulting a man during the COVID-19 lockdown in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. The Ulhasnagar police on Monday registered a case against former corporator and Sena leader Vijay Sawant and Raju Idani, while no arrests have been made so far, senior inspector Rajendra Kadam said.

The duo had shared a video showing the police beating upa man during the lockdown on several WhatsApp groups, he said, adding that posting such contents on social media is banned during the lockdown. The alleged accused are charged under sections 188 (disobeying an order issued by a public servant) and 505 (public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.