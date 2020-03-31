Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 3:01 p.m.

Nationals from the UK and France are among people found by Delhi police at Nizamuddin's Markaz Masjid, where a religious congregation, held in mid-March became a key source of coronavirus spread in the country, officials say. 2:54 p.m.

Indian American Congressional candidate tests positive for coronavirus. 2:48 p.m. A 65-year-old coronavirus patient dies in Punjab as COVID-19 deaths in state rise to 4.

2:43 p.m. Number of COVID-19 cases in UP cross 100 mark as five more people test positive in Bareilly.

2:39 p.m. Six new cases of coronavirus detected in Kashmir as number of cases in the UT rises to 55.

2:34 p.m. AAP MLA Atishi seeks strong action against Nizamuddin Markaz authorities for organising a three-day congregation, which led to a spurt in coronavirus cases in the area.

2:09 p.m. Tourism Ministry launches site to help stranded foreign tourists 1:46 p.m.

Domestic airlines and cargo operators of Indian Air Force transport over 15 tons of medical supplies. 1:46 p.m.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray asks private doctors to carry out chest X-rays of COVID-19 suspects. 1:25 p.m.

The Maharashtra government says there would be a 60 per cent cut in this month's salaries of public representatives in the state, including that of the CM. 1:13 p.m.

Kerala govt rejects concerns of community spread. 12:47 p.m.

Several of Disney's executives will take pay cuts while executive chairman Bob Iger will forgo his entire salary due to the financial pressures of coronavirus pandemic. 12:23 p.m.

Over 20,000 houses are marked 'home quarantine' in Delhi, Lt Governor Anil Baijal says. 12:18 p.m.

Nearly 300 foreigners who attended Nizamuddin event may be blacklisted for violating visa conditions, officials say. 11:45 a.m. Samples of five more people test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 230, official says.

11:36 a.m. Seventeen more people test positive for coronavirus in Indore, taking the total number of such cases in Madhya Pradesh to 66, officials say.

11:35 a.m. Australian cricketers might have to accept a pay cut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, says country's Test captain Tim Paine.

11:34 a.m. Twenty four people who attended Nizamuddin West religious congregation test COVID-19 positive.

11:26 a.m. Scientists develop AI tool to predict which COVID-19 patients will develop respiratory disease.

11: 19 a.m. AP reports 17 new coronavirus cases as the state's tally rises to 40.

11:14 a.m. Three new COVID-19 cases are reported in Gujarat, taking the number of coronavirus-infected patients in the state to 73.

11:13 a.m. The Odisha government sanctions Rs 54 lakh to feed stray animals in various cities during lockdown.

11:12 a.m. Officials report three new cases of COVID-19 in Gujarat as tally reaches 73 in the state. 11:05 a.m.

A hospital in Ahmedabad sets up sanitising chamber to check COVID-19 spread. 11:04 a.m.

The US is coordinating with India to bring back stranded Americans, official says. 11:01 a.m.

IIT Guwahati students develop drone to sanitise large areas amid the coronavirus pandemic. 10:49 a.m.

Those in home quarantine in Karnataka directed to send selfies every hour to government. 10:17 a.m.

A woman infected with coronavirus died at a hospital in West Bengal's Howrah district, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths to three in the state. 10:15 a.m.

The US begins stockpiling malaria medicine for treating COVID-19 patients. 10:14 a.m.

A 68-year-old man died of the novel coronavirus here, taking the number of COVID-19 deaths in Kerala to two, official says. 10:07 a.m.

The BMC starts GIS mapping of coronavirus affected areas in the city and set up a 'war room' to monitor the viral infection in the city and take steps to prevent its spread further. 9:37 a.m.

A man infected with the coronavirus died at a hospital in West Bengals Howrah district, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths to three in the state, official says. 9:33 a.m.

Five more people test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, taking the total number of cases in the state to 225. 9:30 a.m.

A 22-year-old man with foreign travel history tests positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, taking number of COVID-19 infection cases in the state to eight. 9:27 a.m.

A 49-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Madhya Pradesh, taking the number of coronavirus deaths in the state to five. 9:16 a.m.

US President Donald Trump says next 30 days are very vital for America in the fight against coronavirus, as fatalities crossed 3,100 in the country. 9:05 a.m.

China reports 48 new imported cases of coronavirus while death toll reached 3,305 with one more fatality, officials say..

