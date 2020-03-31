Deshmukh visits shelter for homeless labourers

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday visited migrant labourers who have been given shelter at the Richardson Cruddas premises in Byculla in central Mumbai. Labourers who have become jobless due to lockdown on account of coronavirus and who have no permanent accommodation in the city have been put up at this relief centre.

The minister also distributed them food packets. The state government will ensure that no labourer goes hungry due to lockdown, Deshmukh said in a statement.

