NIA files supplementary charge sheet in killing of Arunachal Pradesh MLA in NSCN(IM) ambush

The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday filed a supplementary charge sheet in the killing of an MLA and 10 others in Arunachal Pradesh allegedly in an ambush by the NSCN(IM) militant group in May last year, officials said. The agency filed its supplementary charge sheet against accused Ellie Ketok before a special NIA court in Yupia in Arunachal Pradesh. Ketok has been charged under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and murder and relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The convoy of Tirong Aboh, the MLA from Khonsa constituency, was ambushed by armed terrorists of the NSCN (IM) on May 21, 2019 near Pansum Thong village in Tirap district. The MLA was travelling to Khonsa from Dibrugarh. The MLA was among 11 people killed in the ambush, while three others suffered injuries, the officials said.

The agency has already charge-sheeted four accused --Luckin Mashangva, Jai Kishan Sharma, Yangte Josaham and Napong Jenpi -- on January 27, 2020, they said. The NIA has found that members of the NSCN(IM) had allegedly conspired to kill the MLA and others due to his opposition to extortion activities of the terror group in Tirap, the agency spokesperson said.

The agency has found that some NSCN(IM) cadres led by self-styled Major General Rockwang Tangkhul alias Absolom Tangkhul, who has been absconding, formed a group to execute the killing. The group was financed by Jai Kishan Sharma, it said. The NSCN (IM) members had on an earlier occasion threatened the MLA and his supporters for their opposition to criminal activities of the group, the NIA has alleged.

"In pursuance of this conspiracy, on May 21, 2019, the members of this terrorist group fired with sophisticated weapons in an ambush at the convoy of Tirong Aboh MLA, Khonsa leading to death of eleven people and injuries to three others," the spokesperson said..

