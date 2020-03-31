Coronavirus: Maha CM's relief fund receives Rs 80 crore

The Maharashtra Chief Minister'srelief fund on Tuesday received donations of Rs 80 crore insupport of the state's fight against coronavirus outbreak

The fund now has a corpus of Rs 93.05 crore, said anofficial in the Chief Minister's Office

The biggest donation so far has come from the Saibabatemple trust of Shirdi, which gave Rs 51 crore, followed by Rs11 crore in the form of one day's salary of officials ofthe Maharashtra Industrial Development Corrporation (MIDC),the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.