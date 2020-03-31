17 from HP attended Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi's Nizamuddin: Officials

A total of seventeen persons from Himachal Pradesh attended the Islamic religious congregation held by the Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi's Nizamuddin earlier this month, a state police spokesperson said on Tuesday. The statement came after the Telangana government on Monday said six people who had attended the congregation between March 13 and 15 died of coronavirus infection. The authorities across the country subsequently swung into action to trace the contacts of those who went to the gathering, attended by 2000-odd people, including over 250 foreigners from Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and elsewhere.

Those who attended the congregation from the state included 14 from Chamba district, two from Sirmaur and one from Kullu district, SP (Law and Order) Khushal Sharma said. None of them has returned to Himachal Pradesh so far, he added.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh’s Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said all 17 persons are asymptomatic and have been quarantined in Delhi for 14 days. The Delhi government on Tuesday said 24 people, who took part in the congregation earlier this month, have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Delhi health minister said 700 people who attended this congregation have been quarantined while around 335 people have been admitted to hospitals..