Govt launches dedicated Twitter handle for COVID-19 updates

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday set up a dedicated Twitter handle for sharing news and updates about the novel coronavirus

The account is named #IndiaFightsCorona and uses the handle@CovidnewsbyMIB

In its first tweet, the handle has shared the helpline numbers for information on the pandemic. "Dear citizens, We should not get “infodemic'' while fighting against #CoronaOutbreak. It is important to be updated with correct information on #COVID19. “Follow @COVIDNewsbyMIB for authentic information and all updates on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)," reads the first tweet, which also carries a photo with the government’s helpline number written on it.

