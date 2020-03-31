Left Menu
Govt launches dedicated Twitter handle for COVID-19 updates

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 20:02 IST
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday set up a dedicated Twitter handle for sharing news and updates about the novel coronavirus

The account is named #IndiaFightsCorona and uses the handle@CovidnewsbyMIB

In its first tweet, the handle has shared the helpline numbers for information on the pandemic. "Dear citizens, We should not get “infodemic'' while fighting against #CoronaOutbreak. It is important to be updated with correct information on #COVID19. “Follow @COVIDNewsbyMIB for authentic information and all updates on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)," reads the first tweet, which also carries a photo with the government’s helpline number written on it.

