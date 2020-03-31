Coronavirus outbreak: Mining owners offer support to Goa govt

Mining firm owners in Goa on Tuesday extended support to the Pramod Sawant government in its fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak. The state has already said that it would be using money from District Mineral Fund and Goa Iron Ore Permanent Fund to finance measures to tackle the outbreak.

Goa Mineral Ore Exporters' Association chief Ambar Timblo, in a letter to the chief minister, said the mining industry was fully supportive of the government in this time of crisis. Timblo said the GIOPF has Rs 399 crore while the DMF has Rs 190 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.