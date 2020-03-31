Get info about lockdown from police's Twitter handles: Singh

People can rely on Twitter account of the Mumbai police to get authentic information about various rules which are in operation during coronavirus lockdown, city police commissioner Param Bir Singh has said. Rumours about coronavirus on social media should not be believed, Singh said on Tuesday, interacting with people through his official Twitter handle, @CPMumbaiPolice.

Asked about fake news and rumours on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, he said people can find all official information on @MumbaiPolice and @CPMumbaiPolice. There is no ban on transportation of essential commodities and people working in essential services are allowed to travel, he clarified.

When asked by one Twitter user whether police personnel quarantine themselves after duty, Singh said, "All police personnel and their families are following the lockdown guidelines and health norms assiduously. "They have been provided with adequate medical supplies and equipment to protect themselves from getting infected," he added.

To a question about slums, the commissioner said these areas were being patrolled too and "Mumbaikars have been following the lockdown, which is being monitored using CCTVs and even drones". Some areas have been identified as "containment zones" by health authorities, he said.

Legal action is being taken against those violating lockdown, he added. "Currently supply chains have been restored and people may check the availability in their locality. While we advise citizens to stay home as much as they can and utilise online services, one can still travel to purchase essential commodities," the commissioner said.

