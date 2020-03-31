Left Menu
Development News Edition

Get info about lockdown from police's Twitter handles: Singh

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 20:12 IST
Get info about lockdown from police's Twitter handles: Singh

People can rely on Twitter account of the Mumbai police to get authentic information about various rules which are in operation during coronavirus lockdown, city police commissioner Param Bir Singh has said. Rumours about coronavirus on social media should not be believed, Singh said on Tuesday, interacting with people through his official Twitter handle, @CPMumbaiPolice.

Asked about fake news and rumours on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, he said people can find all official information on @MumbaiPolice and @CPMumbaiPolice. There is no ban on transportation of essential commodities and people working in essential services are allowed to travel, he clarified.

When asked by one Twitter user whether police personnel quarantine themselves after duty, Singh said, "All police personnel and their families are following the lockdown guidelines and health norms assiduously. "They have been provided with adequate medical supplies and equipment to protect themselves from getting infected," he added.

To a question about slums, the commissioner said these areas were being patrolled too and "Mumbaikars have been following the lockdown, which is being monitored using CCTVs and even drones". Some areas have been identified as "containment zones" by health authorities, he said.

Legal action is being taken against those violating lockdown, he added. "Currently supply chains have been restored and people may check the availability in their locality. While we advise citizens to stay home as much as they can and utilise online services, one can still travel to purchase essential commodities," the commissioner said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

One Piece Chapter 976: Denjiro doesn’t have adequate warriors to defeats Big Mom, Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

US consumer confidence sinks in March amid pandemic

Uneasiness about the American economy spiked in March, according to a survey released Tuesday, and that was before the worst of the lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic were imposed. The Consumer Confidence Index sunk to 120 from 132.6...

IFFCO contributes Rs 25 cr to PM Cares Fund

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd. IFFCO on Tuesday said it has contributed Rs 25 crore to the PM-CARES Fund for tackling coronavirus outbreak. I humbly announce the contribution of 25 Crores on behalf of IFFCO to PMCARES Fund to fi...

Venezuela fuel shortages hinder food delivery amid coronavirus quarantine

Venezuelas fuel shortages are causing growing complications for the production and delivery of food to a crisis-stricken nation that is in quarantine to stop the spread of the coronavirus, according to ten food industry sources.President Ni...

SASSA manages to overcome teething issues of grant payments

The South African Social Services Agency SASSA has managed to overcome the teething problems experienced on the first day of grant payments, says Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu.The payments on Monday, during the 21-day lockdown to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020