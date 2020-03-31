Following are the top stories at 9.10 pm: NATION DEL128 LDALL LOCKDOWN Lockdown Day 7: Banks begin loan moratorium measures, but concerns mount over job losses and pay cuts New Delhi: Seeking to ease hardships faced by people during the ongoing lockdown, several banks on Tuesday initiated steps to effect the RBI-suggested moratorium on loans taken by their customers and e-retailers began deliveries, but job losses and pay cuts continued to haunt many even as authorities promised special facilities, including for migrant labourers. DEL122 LDALL VIRUS COVID-19: Search begins for Nizamuddin-linked suspected cases as tally increases across India New Delhi: Authorities launched a nationwide search on Tuesday for participants of a huge religious congregation held earlier this month in the national capital's Nizamuddin area, which has become the new epicentre of the deadly virus pandemic amid fears that thousands present there could have carried the infection to the length and breadth of the country.

DEL131 NAT-VIRUS-LD HEALTH MINISTRY COVID-19 hotspots in country have increased due to 'lack of people's support': Health Ministry New Delhi: The number of coronavirus hotspots in the country has increased as a result of "lack of public support" at some places and failure to inform authorities in time about suspected cases, the Health Ministry said on Monday. DEL142 MHA-2NDLD MARKAZ 2100 foreigners visited India for Tablighi activities this year: MHA New Delhi: The government on Tuesday said 2,100 foreigners visited India for Tablighi activities since January 1 and all of them first reported at Tablighi Jammat's headquarters at Nizamuddin, which has apparently become a coronavirus hotspot.

DEL137 MHA-TABLIGHI-VISA Govt bans issuing tourist visa to foreign Tablighi activists New Delhi: The government has decided not to issue tourist visa to any foreigner who wish to visit India and take part in Tablighi activities, officials said on Tuesday. DEL136 DL-VIRUS-NIZAMUDDIN-LD FIR Maulana who led Nizamuddin gathering booked for violating govt orders New Delhi: Delhi police on Tuesday booked the cleric who led a huge religious gathering in Nizamuddin West earlier this month for violating government orders on not organising public gatherings and maintaining social distance to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, an official said.

DEL88 VIRUS-MHA-LD SITUATION COVID-19: Over 21k camps operational in country, over 6.6 L people sheltered New Delhi: Over 21,000 relief camps have been made operational in the country where more than 6.6 lakh destitute people and those stranded because of the COVID-19 lockdown are sheltered as of now, the Union home ministry said on Tuesday. DEL42 VIRUS-LD TABLIGHi-KASHMIR Tracking COVID-19 'super spreader': From J-K to Tablighi event in Delhi and back via UP New Delhi: A Srinagar-based businessman who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin travelled by air, train and road to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and back to Jammu and Kashmir before he died of COVID-19, raising fears he may have infected many others along the way, officials said on Tuesday. By Sumir Kaul MDS24 TL-VIRUS-FUNERAL "Lonely farewell" to 2 COVID-19 victims in Telangana as kin are in quarantine Hyderabad, Mar 31 (PTI) It turned to be a double tragedy for the families of two COVID-19 fatal victims in Telangana as the near and dear could not attend the last rites with many of them under quarantine and some stranded abroad. LEGAL LGD11 VIRUS-LDALL SC-MIGRANT WORKERS COVID-19: 'Panic will destroy more lives than virus', says SC; directs govt to involve religious leaders to help migrant workers overcome panic New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre to ensure that migrant workers kept in shelter homes are given food, medical aid, and also asked it to take assistance of trained counsellers and religious leaders of all faiths to help the migrants overcome their panic as "panic will destroy more lives than the virus". FOREIGN FGN24 UN-RESOLUTIONS United Nations: The UN Security Council, currently under China's Presidency, unanimously adopted four resolutions, voting for the first time remotely as diplomats and United Nations staff work from home due to the coronavirus outbreak in New York.

FGN51 VIRUS-UK-INDIAN-LD MP London: Veteran Indian-origin British lawmaker Virendra Sharma, just discharged from hospital after recovering from coronavirus infection, on Tuesday urged everyone to strictly follow the government's social distancing advice to help control the pandemic that has claimed over 1,400 lives in the country. BUSINESS DEL111 BIZ-GOVT-BORROWING Govt to borrow Rs 4.88 lakh cr in first half of FY21: DEA Secretary Atanu Chakraborty New Delhi: The government will borrow Rs 4.88 lakh crore in the first half of fiscal 2020-21 starting April 1 to shore up resources amid a war it is wagging to contain economic fallout of coronavirus pandemic, DEA Secretary Atanu Chakraborty said on Tuesday.

DEL85 BIZ-INFRA Eight core sectors growth up 5.5 pc in Feb, highest in 11 months New Delhi: Eight core sector industries recorded a growth of 5.5 per cent in February, highest in 11-months, mainly due to healthy expansion in output of coal, refinery products and electricity, according to a government data released on Tuesday. AAR AAR

