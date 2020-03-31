Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nizamuddin congregation: Manipur traces 14 attendees

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 31-03-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 22:29 IST
Nizamuddin congregation: Manipur traces 14 attendees

The Manipur government on Tuesday said it has found out 14 people who were linked" to the religious congregation held in Delhi's Nizamuddin earlier this month, though 39 others are still outside the state. The Tablighi Jamaat event was attended by around 2,000 people from various parts of the country and abroad. The congregation has become a key source for the spread of coronavirus and six of its attendees from Telangana died of COVID-19.

The state government had received a list of names and phone numbers from the Centre and the 14 have been traced in collaboration with administrations of districts, a statement issued by the COVID-19 Central Control Room said. Of them, three have been taken for testing and the remaining 11 will be screened, it said.

Earlier in the day, state Director General of Police LM Khaute said anyone from the state who attended the religious congregation, or who stayed in the vicinity of the venue or passed near it should get themselves tested at the nearest government hospital failing which legal actions will be taken up against them. Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday appealed to the people of the state who had attended the congregation to come forward for a COVID-19 test.

The appeal is not aimed at spreading panic but is a call for acting responsibly, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Report: Valorant event to be streamed by Twitch Rivals

Twitch Rivals will broadcast an alpha playtest for Riot Games upcoming tactical shooter game, Valorant, according to a report. Esports journalist Rod Slasher Breslau tweeted the event was already played and recorded but will be streamed on ...

Subsistence miners lose out as coronavirus crushes local gold prices

Informal gold miners from South America to Africa are selling gold at almost 40 discounts as measures to curb the coronavirus crimp supply routes and dry up funding.Border restrictions and flight cancellations have created gold gluts in loc...

FDA takes no action against Novartis after gene therapy data inquiry

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA said it will not sanction Novartis over alleged data manipulation involving the Swiss drugmakers gene therapy Zolgensma. Novartis, which updated policies meant to speed data integrity disclosures af...

No relaxation of lockdown norms: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said the 21-day nationwide lockdown norms have not been relaxed by the state government. Notably, A 52-year-old man tested positive for COVID- 19 in Silchar on the same day, making it the f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020