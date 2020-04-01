Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Security personnel guarding Srinagar mayor put in isolation

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-04-2020 10:27 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 10:27 IST
COVID-19: Security personnel guarding Srinagar mayor put in isolation

Security personnel guarding Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu were put in isolation after a family member of an employee in his office tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday. The employee, whose brother tested COVID-19 positive, works as a generator operator at the Srinagar Municipal Complex. Mattu said the precautionary step was taken because of the security personnel station's proximity to the generator room.

In a letter to the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) 10th Battalion's commandant, the senior superintendent of police (SSP) for the Police Control Room in Kashmir on Tuesday asked him to put his men on escort duty with the mayor for the last 10 days in isolation as a precautionary measure. The personnel from the battalion were deployed for escort duties with the mayor and there are chances that they could have come in contact with the generator operator or any other official from security or other departments who may be in contact with the generator operator, according to the letter. "In view of the above facts the nafri (personnel) of SSB 10th battalion who were deployed for escort duty for last 10 days with the mayor may be kept in isolation being probable suspects for COVID-19 as precautionary measure," it stated. Mattu said the order was an exercise in caution and he has had no contact with SMC employees. "I'm perfectly fine and healthy. The order issued by SSP-PCR is an exercise in caution. I haven't come in contact with the said employee (whose brother has tested positive). The employee hasn't tested positive but has submitted himself for screening and testing," the mayor tweeted. Mattu said the security personnel were sent into isolation because of the proximity of their station to the generator room. "Not *my* generator operator. The brother of the generator operator of the entire SMC complex! Have had no contact with him whatsoever. The Escort Personnel and SSB deployment sent into isolation because of the proximity of their station with the generator room. Just precautions,” he said reacting to a barrage of tweets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

100 gather for religious congregation at Rajasthan dargah, police use force

About 100 people gathered for a religious congregation at a dargah in Sarwar town of Rajasthans Ajmer district on Tuesday following which police used mild force to disperse them, police sources said. Six persons have been arrested by poli...

Former US Davis Cup captain Patrick McEnroe tested positive for the coronavirus.

Former U.S. Davis Cup captain Patrick McEnroe says in a video posted on social media that he tested positive for the coronavirus. McEnroe, younger brother of eight-time major champion John, said he did a drive-through test in upstate New Yo...

Fake infrared thermometers, materials used for making sanitisers seized in Karnataka

Two persons were arrested for allegedly selling fake infrared forehead thermometers and manufacturing sanitisers illegally, police said. The Central Crime Branch police arrested the two on Tuesday night and seized a huge cache of fake therm...

UPDATE 1-Macau's gaming revenues tumble 80% in March, hit by coronavirus

Gambling revenue in Macau plunged 79.7 percent in March on the year, the government said on Wednesday, as casinos reeled from a lack of visitors after the worlds biggest casino hub ratcheted up curbs to battle a coronavirus pandemic.Operato...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020