Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seven people named in FIR lodged with Delhi police in connection with religious gathering at Markaz, Nizamuddin

The FIR filed by Delhi police in connection with the religious gathering held at Markaz Nizamuddin case holds seven people responsible for the gathering and the ensuing stay of people in the premises.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 12:04 IST
Seven people named in FIR lodged with Delhi police in connection with religious gathering at Markaz, Nizamuddin
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The FIR filed by Delhi police in connection with the religious gathering held at Markaz Nizamuddin case holds seven people responsible for the gathering and the ensuing stay of people in the premises. Maulana Saad, Dr Zeeshan, Mufti Shehzad, M Saifi, Younus, Mohammad Salman and Mohammed Ashraf have been named in the FIR filed in connection with the case, according to sources in the Delhi police.

The FIR holds the seven accused responsible for the gathering which took place, and added that visitors were allowed to continue living in the premises despite a notice being issued to them on March 24. A huge religious gathering was held at the Markaz building in Nizamuddin between March 13-15, the gathering came into the spotlight after over 24 people who attended the event tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier today, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that a total of 2,361 people were evacuated from Markaz, Nizamuddin in a joint operation that lasted 36 hours. "In the last 36 hours we have run a very extensive operation in coordination with medical authorities, police, DTC and others and the operation went on till 4 am in the morning. A total of 2361 have been evcuated from there, out of them 617 have been sent to hospital while the rest have been sent to different quarantine facility," Sisodia told ANI here.

"I want to thank the administration and medical teams and all others who took part in this operation," he added. Nizamuddin Markaz and the area around it being is being sanitised by a team of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation after the people were brought out by earlier today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Dolly Parton launches weekly children book reading series

Dolly Parton is using her famous voice to spread some cheer and a love for reading books in children amid the novel coronavirus. The legendary country singer is launching a 10-week series, which aims to provide a welcome distraction during ...

Discrimination amid pandemic, Pakistan refuses to give food to Hindus as Covid-19 rages

The world is united in fighting against Covid-19 pandemic but for Pakistan, religious discrimination remains a top priority amidst this global crisis. The countrys Hindus and Christian minorities are not being given food supplies by authori...

VP, PM extend greetings on Odisha day New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI)  Vice President M Venkaiah Naid'

New Delhi, Apr 1 PTI&#160;Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings on Utkal Dibasa, the statehood day of OdishaGreetings to the people of Odisha on Utkal Divas. The nation has always b...

Dillip Kumar Patel takes charge as Director (HR) of NTPC

State-owned power giant NTPC on Wednesday said Dillip Kumar Patel has taken charge as Director HR from April 1. Patels appointment comes after superannuation of Saptarshi Roy from the post on March 31.&#160; Patel started his career in NTP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020