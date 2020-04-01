Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egypt Air airlifted stranded Americans from Delhi

A special flight of Egypt Air carrying 215 stranded United States nationals on-board departed from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Delhi Airport a day earlier, an airport official said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 12:43 IST
Egypt Air airlifted stranded Americans from Delhi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A special flight of Egypt Air carrying 215 stranded United States nationals on-board departed from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Delhi Airport a day earlier, an airport official said on Wednesday. The flight will reach Salt Lake City in Utah, western United States, via Cairo in Egypt.

The Trump administration had last month said that it is coordinating with the Indian government to evacuate stranded American citizens from the country who have expressed interest to return to the US, amid the rapid spread of coronavirus pandemic that has upended life, disrupted travel and killed over 37,500 people. The development, especially after India, suspended all international flights from landing at any airport in the country in view to curb the further spread of the contagious virus that infected 1,396 people in India.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States has increased to 3,415 and infection tally has increased to 175,067. Coronavirus cases are continuing to surge giving rise to fears of a potential US drug supply shortage prompted by the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier this week, the United States had announced financial assistance of 274 million US Dollars to 64 countries including 2.9 million US Dollars to India to help the countries in their fight against coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Wipro, Azim Premji Foundation commit Rs 1,125 crore to tackle COVID-19

Wipro Ltd, Wipro Enterprises Ltd and Azim Premji Foundation on Wednesday said they have together committed Rs 1,125 crore towards tackling the unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis arising from the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. These r...

Nizamuddin connection: 25 attendees traced in Thane district

Authorities have so far identified at least 25 people from Mumbra in Maharashtras Thane district who had attended a religious event in Nizamuddin area of Delhi last month, an official said on Wednesday. The area has emerged as one of the ho...

Pak Foreign Minister Qureshi discusses coronavirus crisis with Saudi counterpart

Pakistans Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with his Saudi counterpart during which the two leaders discussed the coronavirus pandemic and underscored the importance of collaborative endeavour...

Wipro, Azim Premji Foundation commit Rs 1,125 crore to tackle COVID-19 crisis

Wipro Ltd, Wipro Enterprises Ltd and Azim Premji Foundation, have together committed Rs 1,125 crore towards tackling the unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis arising from the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. These resources will help ena...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020