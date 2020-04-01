Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 2:55 p.m.

Coronavirus death toll rises to six in Bangladesh with the number of positive cases surging to 54. 2:44 p.m.

Deploy fire brigade to disinfect COVID-19 hotspots, and quarantine centres, Delhi LG Anil Bijal tells authorities. 2:41 p.m.

250 Indians stranded in Iran tested positive for COVID-19, Centre tells SC. 2:27 p.m.

RBI provides more time to exporters to collect payment of goods and software sold to overseas buyers and repatriate that to India as the central bank announces more measures to deal with the economic fallout of Covid-19 pandemic. 2:21 p.m.

Women students stranded in different cities away from their homes due to the lockdown can contact the NCW for help, chairperson Rekha Sharma says. 2:18 p.m.

Reduction in interest rates on small savings amid the lockdown, heartless and must be rolled back, Congress says. 2:17 p.m.

The SC seeks response from the Centre on a plea seeking directions for providing WHO graded protective gear to doctors, nurses and medical staff who are treating coronavirus patients across the country. 2:09 p.m.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan surpassed 2,000, indicating an upward trend despite efforts by the government to contain the pandemic. 1:54 p.m.

As governments across the world are financially helping citizens to ward off economic distress, India is among the countries better placed as it has the building blocks for successful rollout of digital transfer of payments, report says. 1:52 p.m.

Only 5 per cent of around 90 lakh trucks across India are plying on the roads at the moment due to shortage of drivers and labourers at loading and unloading points following nationwide lockdown, AIMTC says. 1:39 p.m.

Sri Lanka records highest single-day jump in coronavirus cases. 1:32 p.m.

The association of ambulance employees in UP calls off strike following negotiations with administration over demands for timely wages and protective gear to guard against coronavirus. 1:27 p.m.

Coronavirus can travel up to 8 metres from exhalation, linger in air for hours, MIT scientist says. 1:24 p.m.

Delhi goernment hospital is shut after doctor tests positive for COVID-19. 1:23 p.m.

China reveals 1,541 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases amid concerns of second wave of infections. 1:23 p.m.

Continued lack of medical funds and healthcare infrastructure despite additional funding poses challenges in mounting an effective response against the coronavirus outbreak 1:05 p.m. UK extends work visas for Indian and foreign doctors amid coronavirus outbreak.

1:02 p.m. Five trains and thousands of passengers are under scanner over travelling with Tablighi Jamaat participants, many of whom have tested positive for coronavirus.

12:31 p.m. UP reports its first coronavirus-related death after test reports of a 25-year-old man, who died two days ago, came COVID-19 positive.

11:56 a.m. COVID-19 death toll crosses 1,000 in New York City, official data says.

11:47 a.m. The coronavirus deaths crossed 4,000 in the US, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Centre.

11:39 a.m. UPPCL extends time to pay power bills till April 30 due to lockdown.

11:24 a.m. Tabligh's Nizamuddin centre cleared, evacuating 2361 people in 36 hours, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia says.

11:23 a.m. IIT researchers are developing robots to deliver food, medicines to patients in isolation wards.

11:08 a.m. Eight new coronavirus cases are found in Gujarat, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 82.

11:04 a.m. About 100 people gathered for a religious congregation at a dargah in Sarwar town of Rajasthan's Ajmer district, following which police used force to disperse them.

10:41 a.m. COVID19 pandemic is the most challenging crisis since World War II, UN chief says.

10:25 a.m. Security personnel guarding Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu are put in isolation after a family member of an employee in his office tested positive for coronavirus, officials say.

10:15 a.m. Restrictions remain in force on the movement of people in Kashmir amid lockdown, official says.

9:31 a.m. Twenty more people test positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 86.

9:29 a.m. Two persons, who had attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, tested positive for coronavirus in Puducherry. 8:52 a.m.

Two more COVID-19 patients died in Maharashtra, taking the state toll to 12, officials say. 8:51 a.m.

Tests conducted on 14 coronavirus suspects in Goa have come out negative, state health minister Vishwajit Rane says. 8:44 a.m.

Eighteen more people test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 320, official says. 8:28 a.m.

Prominent Indian-origin virologist in South Africa dies from coronavirus..

