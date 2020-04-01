Lockdown: CR loads 28,500 wagons with essential commodities

The Central Railway (CR) has loaded more than 28,000 wagons of over 550 goods trains in the last 10 days to ensure availability of essential commodities amid the ongoing lockdown aimed at stopping the spread of novel coronavirus, an official said on Wednesday. Total 28,555 loaded wagons include, 16,964 ones of coal, 2,443 of petroleum products, 7,059 of containers (carrying different items), 475 of fertilizers, 42 of food grains, 84 of sugar, 84 of onions and 676 of miscellaneous goods and 728 other commodities, a press release issued by the CR said.

"These wagons were loaded at various locations of the Central Railway, like Mumbai, Bhusawal, Nagpur, Solapur and Pune between March 21 and 31," Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of the CR, said. Currently the freight movement is being closely monitored by officials at very senior level, he said.

"The Central Railway understands its crucial role during this difficult time, and requests all the stakeholders to fully support in this endeavor," Sutar added. Due to outbreak of coronavirus, the Indian Railways has stopped its passenger train operations from March 21 and currently only goods trains are operating in the county.

