UP reports first two coronavirus-related deaths in state

Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday reported first two deaths due to coronavirus infection in the state with one casualty each in Basti and Meerut amid the total number of corona-positive patients rising to 113. Out of the 113 infected persons, 17 were fully cured of the infection and discharged, said Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad.

Among the two, who died of coronavirus infection, one belonged to Basti and another to Meerut, he said. The man from Basti died in Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College on Monday before he was tested positive, he said, adding he was a 25-year-old man and was admitted to the hospital on Sunday, he said.

He had been suffering from liver and kidney ailments for the last three months. The second man who died of coronavirus infection in the state was a 72-year-old man from Meerut and was the father-in-law of a Maharashtra-based pottery businessman, who had visited his in-laws in Meerut.

The businessman had visited his in-laws in Meerut from Amravati on March 19 and had taken part in a wedding ceremony the next day. He was hospitalised last Thursday. The septuagenarian man's wife, their four sons and four daughter-in-laws are also admitted at Meerut Medical College’s coronavirus ward.

Comparing the number of those inflicted with coronavirus since March 28, Prasad said that lockdown and personal hygiene appears to be having an impact. He said if proper protocol is maintained, the disease would be controlled in an effective manner.

He said so far cases have been reported from 16 districts of the state and 4 clusters have been identified in Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Bareilly from where most of the cases are being reported Noida has reported 46 cases while Meerut 19, Ghaziabad 9 and Bareilly 6, he said..

