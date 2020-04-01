Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

01-04-2020
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 6:07 p.m.

Armed forces provide over 8,500 doctors and support staff for treatment of COVID-19 cases 6:06 p.m. China says it is ready to help India procure ventilators to treat coronavirus patients, but underlined that its firms are facing difficulties to scale-up production. 5:36 p.m.

Woman from red zone village in Ladakh delivers baby under quarantine. 4:54 p.m.

Australia reports one more fatality from the deadly coronavirus, taking the death toll to 21, while the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed over 4,800 mark. 4:49 p.m.

US scientists link BCG vaccination with fewer COVID-19 cases as Indian scientists are hopeful but cautious of the finding. 4:48 p.m.

Twenty-six people from Uttarakhand who attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat's congregation at Nizamuddin last month are still in Delhi, DGP ALok Kumar says. 4:46 p.m.

Electronics, phone makers extend warranties for customers amid COVID-19 lockdown. 4:45 p.m.

Eighteen Nepali Muslims who attended Nizamuddin congregation in Delhi are quarantined in Nepal. 4:24 p.m.

Over six-month quarantine could lead to global depression, expert says. 4:22 p.m.

Srinagar residents make own masks to battle shortage of protective gear. 4:07 p.m.

A 72-year-old man who had tested positive for coronavirus dies in Meerut. 3:56 p.m.

Thirteen more people tested for coronavirus in the Ramganj area of Jaipur’s walled city, taking the total number of cases in Rajasthan to 106. 3:37 p.m.

After pay cut, GoAir tells staff that portion of March salary has been deferred to April. 3:36 p.m.

Two resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital test positive for COVID-19. 3:22 p.m.

Four new positive cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of the affected in the state to 105. 2:55 p.m.

Coronavirus death toll rises to six in Bangladesh with the number of positive cases surging to 54. 2:17 p.m.

The SC seeks response from the Centre on a plea seeking directions for providing WHO graded protective gear to doctors, nurses and medical staff. 1:54 p.m.

India is among the countries better placed as it has the building blocks for successful rollout of digital transfer of payments, report says. 1:52 p.m.

Only 5 per cent of around 90 lakh trucks across India are plying on the roads due to shortage of drivers and labourers at loading and unloading points following nationwide lockdown, AIMTC says. 1:39 p.m.

Sri Lanka records highest single-day jump in coronavirus cases. 1:27 p.m.

Coronavirus can travel up to 8 metres from exhalation, linger in air for hours, MIT scientist says. 1:24 p.m.

Delhi goernment hospital is shut after doctor tests positive for COVID-19. 1:23 p.m.

China reveals 1,541 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases amid concerns of second wave of infections. 1:05 p.m.

UK extends work visas for Indian and foreign doctors amid coronavirus outbreak. 1:02 p.m.

Five trains and thousands of passengers are under scanner over travelling with Tablighi Jamaat participants, many of whom have tested positive for coronavirus. 12:31 p.m.

UP reports its first coronavirus-related death after test reports of a 25-year-old man, who died two days ago, came COVID-19 positive. 11:56 a.m.

COVID-19 death toll crosses 1,000 in New York City, official data says. 11:47 a.m.

The coronavirus deaths crossed 4,000 in the US, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Centre. 11:39 a.m.

UPPCL extends time to pay power bills till April 30. 11:24 a.m.

Tabligh's Nizamuddin centre cleared, evacuating 2361 people in 36 hours, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia says. 11:08 a.m.

Eight new coronavirus cases are found in Gujarat, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 82. 11:04 a.m.

About 100 people gathered for a religious congregation at a dargah in Sarwar town of Rajasthan's Ajmer district, following which police used force to disperse them. 10:41 a.m.

COVID19 pandemic is the most challenging crisis since World War II, UN chief says. 10:25 a.m.

Security personnel guarding Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu are put in isolation after a family member of an employee in his office tested positive for coronavirus, officials say. 9:31 a.m.

Twenty more people test positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 86. 9:29 a.m.

Two persons, who had attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, tested positive for coronavirus in Puducherry. 8:52 a.m. Two more COVID-19 patients died in Maharashtra, taking the state toll to 12, officials say.

8:44 a.m. Eighteen more people test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 320, official says.

8:28 a.m. Prominent Indian-origin virologist in South Africa dies from coronavirus.

