Left Menu
Development News Edition

As coronavirus cases surge, India looks at resources from S Korea, China, Germany

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 18:54 IST
As coronavirus cases surge, India looks at resources from S Korea, China, Germany

With a spurt in coronavirus cases in the last few days, India is closely looking at South Korea, Germany and China to procure cutting-edge technology and adopt best practices followed by these nations which have managed to flatten the curve of new infection. Indian missions in these three countries have been tasked to immediately identifying possible areas of cooperation and engage with relevant authorities for procurement of medical equipment and technology.

The need for looking at best practices, innovations, scientific breakthroughs and medical equipment to fight the pandemic was highlighted extensively by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference he held with heads of 130 Indian missions on Monday. Government officials said India is specifically looking at South Korea's approach of widespread testing and significant use of digital tracking of suspected cases to contain the pandemic.

The South Korean model of 'trace, test and treat strategy' has received global recognition. Unlike majority of the countries dealing with the pandemic, South Korea has not resorted to any lockdown and allowed business and economic activities to go on as usual. As China managed to contain new infections after reporting over 80,000 cases and 3,300 deaths, India is also looking at China along with a very few other countries to procure medical equipment and technology to cater to expanding demand of medical infrastructure across the country.

"We have to prepare for the future requirement. That is why we are scouting global markets for best available technology and medical equipment," said an official. The Indian embassy in Beijing has been tasked to coordinate with relevant authorities in China for procurement of medical equipment.

On multiple occasions, China said that it was ready to extend possible assistance to India in dealing with the pandemic. Officials said India is in touch with a number of suppliers in China for immediate procurement of 10,000 ventilators.

India has recorded over 1,600 positive cases of coronavirus and at least 38 deaths so far. Globally, the virus has infected more than 850,000 people and claimed around 42,000 lives. Officials said India is also examining Germany's efforts to check the pandemic. The leading European nation has asked several of its car manufacturers to produce ventilators and other medical equipment to deal with rising cases of the infection.

The Indian envoy in Washington is coordinating with the Trump administration for cooperation in laboratory tests for the virus infection, sources said. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke over phone to discuss a coordinated effort by India and the US to respond to the pandemic.

Earlier on March 14, the two top diplomats discussed ways in which India and the US could cooperate to address this global challenge. The number of those infected by the deadly disease surged to 164,000 and fatalities crossed 3,100 in the US.

Sources said India is in touch with several countries in their efforts to find a vaccine for coronavirus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 reminder of interconnected world, need to adopt truly global response to it: PM Modi tells Chinese Premier

Leaders of India and China have exchanged messages of felicitation to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries on Wednesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveying to his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang...

In a first, Guj govt holds cabinet meet via video conference

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday held the weekly Cabinet meeting through video conference amid the lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. In a release, the state government claimed that this was for the first time in ...

Allow CSR funds to combat Covid-19 in Punjab, Amarinder urges PM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow companies in Punjab to use their Corporate Social Responsibility CSR funds to assist the state government in its fight against COVID-19. In a let...

Measles threat grows amid COVID-19 crisis: vaccine group

With all eyes on the rapid global spread of the novel coronavirus, health experts fear a drop in routine vaccinations could fuel other, potentially deadlier outbreaks of diseases like measles. With nearly half of the worlds population told ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020