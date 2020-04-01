71 people from Bengal who attended Nizamuddin congregation identified: CM

71 people from Bengal who attended Nizamuddin congregation identified: CMPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-04-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 18:56 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said her government has identified 71 people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin. Banerjee said 54 people from that group have been sent into quarantine.
"We are monitoring this situation," she told a press conference here. Home Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay had on Tuesday said the West Bengal government was trying to identify those who had attended the religious congregation earlier this month in Nizamuddin, the new coronavirus hotspot in the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mamata Banerjee
- West Bengal
- Nizamuddin
- Delhi
ALSO READ
Requesting Centre to immediately send us more medical kits: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at press meet on coronavirus pandemic.
Bengal govt creating state emergency relief fund to collect aid from those who wish to donate: CM Mamata Banerjee on COVID-19 pandemic.
Rice distributed via PDS for Rs 2 per kg will be free for next 6 months: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on COVID-19 crisis.
Have requested PM to come up with plan for unorganised sector, suffering due to COVID-19 pandemic: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
State government employees to work in rotation: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on COVID-19 crisis.