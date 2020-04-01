71 people from Bengal who attended Nizamuddin congregation identified: CM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said her government has identified 71 people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin. Banerjee said 54 people from that group have been sent into quarantine.

"We are monitoring this situation," she told a press conference here. Home Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay had on Tuesday said the West Bengal government was trying to identify those who had attended the religious congregation earlier this month in Nizamuddin, the new coronavirus hotspot in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

