Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAI chief appreciates its employees on 25th Annual Day amid COVID-19 outbreak

As the Airports Authority of India (AAI) completes its 25 years of foundation, its chairman Arvind Singh released a message apprising all his team involved in fighting COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 19:18 IST
AAI chief appreciates its employees on 25th Annual Day amid COVID-19 outbreak
AAI Chairman Arvind Singh. . Image Credit: ANI

As the Airports Authority of India (AAI) completes its 25 years of foundation, its chairman Arvind Singh released a message apprising all his team involved in fighting COVID-19 pandemic. He said, "Currently, the global pandemic caused by novel coronavirus is engaging our attention. AAI and its employees are at its forefront in our country's efforts to contain its spread and protect its citizens."

He added, "The progress by AAI has been impressive and continuous. I am certain that this journey has prepared us well to face the challenges of the future. It is a matter of pride that ACI has recently ranked several of our airports as one of the best service providers globally." To boost the morale of the AAI team, Singh also highlighted the major achievements made by AAI in the message.

"The Airports Authority of India has not only redefined the Indian aviation landscape but has also been a partner in the country's growth and development. In the last two and half decades, it has provided world-class airport infrastructure, state-of-the-art air navigation services and excellent passenger facilities." Singh said. "The role of AAI and your selfless service has been lauded by the Prime Minister of India in his address to the nation. Earlier too, the AAI family has risen to the occasion during natural disasters, including cyclones, by rendering valuable assistance," added Singh.

Chairman also said that the Airports Authority of India has taken major leaps in recent past and its work has been acknowledged by people and organisations across the globe. The AAI has been instrumental in building and boosting the air infrastructure of the country. It has been extensively involved in the building of new airports and revival of un-served and underserved airports.

The AAI has also made a contribution of Rs 35 crores to PM-CARES fund, an account floated by Prime Minister Modi seeking public donations to fight coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

NPPA unit to monitor drug pricing set up in J-K

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority NPPA has set up a Price Monitoring and Resource Unit PMRU in Jammu and Kashmir. Till now, 11 states including Kerala, Odisha, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Nagaland, Tripura, Uttar Prades...

Second inmate at Louisiana's Oakdale prison has died of COVID-19, official says

A second inmate at the federal prison in Oakdale, Louisiana has died from COVID-19, a spokesman for the Bureau of Prisons confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday.The spokesman said he could not provide further details until the inmates next of ki...

PM discusses coronavirus situation with Maha CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed the coronavirus situation in Maharashtra -- which has the highest number of cases in the country -- with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on phone. Maharashtra has recorded 335 cases of cor...

COVID-19 reminder of interconnected world, need to adopt truly global response to it: PM Modi tells Chinese Premier

Leaders of India and China have exchanged messages of felicitation to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries on Wednesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveying to his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020