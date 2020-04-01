Assam's Dibrugarh district bans entry-exit of vegetable carriers to check COVID-19 spread

The district administration of Dibrugarh in Assam on Wednesday indefinitely banned entry and exit of all vegetable carriers into the district in order to prevent spread of novel coronavirus. Issuing an order, Additional District Magistrate Ranjit Konwar said the rise in the number of vegetable carriers entering the district has increased the threat of spreading novel CoronaVirus in Dibrugarh.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in Assam has gone up to five on Wednesday. However, none of them is from Dibrugarh district. "Entry of all vegetable carriers from other district and exit of all vegetable carriers from the Dibrugarh district to outside the district are hereby banned until further order," he said in the order.

The measure was taken as per the 'COVID-19 Health Protocols' and "Any violation of this order will invite punitive action," Konwar said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

