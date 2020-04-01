India, Kuwait agree to cooperate during coronavirus crisis

India and Kuwait on Wednesday decided that officials of the two countries would maintain regular contact during the health crisis arising out of coronavirus spread to exchange information and explore avenues of cooperation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Kuwait counterpart Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah held a telephonic conversation where the decision was taken.

The Kuwaiti prime minister stressed that the State of Kuwait greatly values the contribution of the large Indian community there and would continue to ensure their safety and welfare in the present situation, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said. Modi expressed his thanks and appreciation for the reassurance.

Both leaders discussed the domestic and international aspects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the statement said. "They agreed that their officials would maintain regular contact during the health crisis, in order to exchange information and explore avenues of cooperation and mutual support," it said.

The prime minister also conveyed his greetings and best wishes for the good health of the Amir of Kuwait, the Royal Family, and the people of Kuwait. He underlined the importance that India attaches to its relations with Kuwait, a valued member of India's extended neighbourhood..

